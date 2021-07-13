Smart lockdown imposed in two localities of Peshawar

The district administration on Tuesday decided to impose smart lockdown in two areas of Peshawar after reports of Covid-19 positive cases following the recommendations of the District Health Officer

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner office said that on the recommendation of district health officer, smart lockdown would be imposed in street No.

5,Sector E-1, phase 1, Hayatabad and Faisal Colony raod, bound by Dalazak road and Gharib abad on Wednesday .

According to the notification, the imposition of smart lockdown would start from 21:00 hours on July 14 and remain in force till further orders,The notification further stated that the entry and exit points of the areas would remain restricted and only those people who were supplying essential commodities, medicines, food and water to the residents would be allowed to facilitate people.