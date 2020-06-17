UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Imposed In Various Areas Of Abbotabad, Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:13 PM

Smart lockdown imposed in various areas of Abbotabad, Mansehra

A smart lockdown was imposed in certain areas of Abbotabad and Mansehra districts to contain spread of coronavirus

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :A smart lockdown was imposed in certain areas of Abbotabad and Mansehra districts to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the district administration, the smart lockdown could be extended to some more areas in next few days after witnessing surge in corona positive cases.

Currently, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Qalandar Abad(Kach area), Jhagi Syedian(Jhangi), Kiyal(urban), Nirriyan( Nazar Umar Masjid), Natia Ghali(Malach) and PMA road( Ghost Mandi).

The administration said that orders of the smart lockdown would take effect after 24 hours in order to provide an opportunity to citizens to get edible items.

The areas of Manshera include Mohallah Tuheed Abad Lari Adda via Panoor road near slaughter house, Mohalla Sarijia near Bhutoo hotel Ghali to Masjid Quba Larid Adda Manshera, Street Road near Masjid Faizan Mustafa Sajawal Sharif Manshera, Sabir Gali and Sons Building Metrial near district district jail, Patwar Halqa Sawal Mohazullah Tehsil Balakot Moza Pastor, Zam colony, Tehsil Ogi, Shamd Harra Tehsil Ogi, Bhatti Shar Gha Tehsil Ogi.

It said that pharmacy and ration facilities stood exempted from the lockdown. The administration said that purpose of the smart lockdown was to prevent spread of coronavirus.

It appealed residents to cooperate with district administration and the health department to curb the deadly virus from the area.

