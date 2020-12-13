Smart lockdown imposed in various areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration here Sunday imposed smart lockdown in different vicinities of the provincial capital owing to increasing cases of coronavirus in these areas, said a notification issued here.

It said that in order to control COVID-19 cases, the district administration on the recommendations of District Health Officer ordered to control entry and exit in Rasheedabab, bound by Canal Road towards Pajaggi Road, Kabul River Canal Road and Charsadda road.

Similarly in Gulbahar area bound by Lucky Dheri road, Kabul River Canal and Nimra Public school Road, Sector D-II, Phase-I Hayatabad, Street No. 1, 2, 3 and Bhalib Street, Sethi Town and Haji Camp areas would remain under smart lockdown with immediate effect till further orders.

Under the smart lockdown no general entry and exist to these areas would be allowed except those supplying essential commodities. All type of gatherings within these localities would be strictly prohibited.

All shops other than essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency services would remain closed. Congregation in mosques would be restricted to five persons only.

The district administration warned that anyone contravening the restrictions would be booked under section 17, 18 of the KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and section 33 of National Disaster Management Authority Act 2010.