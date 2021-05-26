Smart lockdown imposed in various localities of Mardan

In wake of increase in coronavirus cases,the district administration on Wednesday announced imposition of smart lockdown in various areas of the Mardan district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :In wake of increase in coronavirus cases,the district administration on Wednesday announced imposition of smart lockdown in various areas of the Mardan district.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Mardan, Habib Ullah Arif said that the smart lockdown has been imposed in areas including Street-6 Tarkhan Baba Mardan, Babukhel Gujjar Garhi, Muhallad Saidan Muhib Banda, Muslim Abad, Yoqoob Dheri Katta Khatt, Muhalllah Kandari UC Rustam, Muhallah Khizar Abad Rustam, Sada Bahar Colony Takkar Takht Bhai and in Muhallah Utman Khel Katlang to contain further spread of the virus.

The smart lockdown would be imposed from 12:30 am on Thursday,the notification said adding,people's movement in the mentioned areas would remain restricted during the lockdown.

It said all business activities except sale of edibles and medical services would remain banned while the Local civic authority of the areas would carry out anti-infectious spray and cleanliness on a daily basis.