Smart lockdown imposes in 218 areas across KP: Ajmal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister KP on information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that smart lockdown has been implemented in 218 areas across the province to prevent the spread of COVID19.

While briefing media at civil secretariat Itlla Cell, he said that smart lock own has been implemented in 129 areas of Malakand division, 23 areas of Hazara, 31 areas of Peshawar, 14 areas of Kohat, 9 areas of Mardan, 7 areas of Dera Ismail Khan and 5 areas of Bannu division.

He said that according to smart lockdown strategy district administration and relief department were providing basic necessity to smart lockdown locality, similarly timing has been specified for all shops and markets in the locality and routes have also been specified for public transport in the affected areas.

Ajmal Wazir said that under smart lockdown strategy health department has issued guidelines for urban area under which home quarantine formula was being implemented up to 50 coronavirus cases adding that all shops and markets were being regulated and social gathering is being monitored in the locality where 100 coronavirus cases are detected.

Similarly, street level smart lockdown, monitoring of social gathering and policy of shut down shops and markets have been implemented in 200 positive cases areas, besides this, complete lockdown for 14 days has been implemented in the area where more than 500 positive cases have been detected. He said that guidelines for rural areas have also been issued as well.

According the guidelines, up to 25 affected persons have been quarantined at their homes.

50 cases areas have been lockdown at street level with closure of shops and implementation of standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Ajmal Wazir said that 168418 calls have been received on toll free no 1700 where telemedicine and advises for eliminating mental stress and other important information have been provided to the peoples.

Regarding budget, he said that KP government had presented a pro-poor and tax free budget in a very difficult situation adding that a huge relief has been provided in KP budget.

He said that health was the priority of the government and that's why a huge amount of Rs 124 billion has been allocated for health sector and Rs24 billion allocated for COVID-19 while Rs.318 billion have been allocated for developmental sector which is more than Sindh developmental budget and around about Punjab government budge," Ajmal added.

Ajmal Wazir said with the cost of 10 billion rupees Sehat Insaf Card would be provided to the whole population of province adding that Rs. 184 billion had been allocated for merged district. He appealed the other provinces to provide 3% share to merged areas as promised in NFC award.

He said that regular flights from Bacha Khan International Airports have been started for overseas Pakistanis adding that 645 passengers from Saudi Arabia and Al-Ain had arrived on the Airport.

Ajmal Wazir expressed deep grief over the demise of religious scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem and prayed for his departed soul.