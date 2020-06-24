Smart lockdown imposes in 4 areas in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Abbottabad district administration has announced to impose smart lockdown in four more areas.

According to the district administration spokesman Ahsan Hameed, the office of Abbottabad Galyat Development Authority has been closed due to increasing cases.

He said in Abbottabad, 917 people have been infected with corona virus till date out of which 471 patients have recovered and 411 patients are still infected with corona virus.

He disclosed that so far 4140 people have been tested for corona virus in the district out of which 3482 reports have been received.

While other reports are yet to come, 35 patients have died from the corona virus so far in the district, he informed.

He added that the smart lockdown is proving to be effective in stopping the spread of the virus and its positive results are being received from the people. It is appealed that we should be confined to our own homes, maintain social distances and strictly implement government SOPs. This is the survival, security and success of all of us, the spokesman said.