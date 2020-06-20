Smart lockdown imposes in area affected with coronavirus

District Administration of Khyber in a fear about spread of coronavirus Saturday imposed smart lockdown in Nadir Khan Kale of Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration of Khyber in a fear about spread of coronavirus Saturday imposed smart lockdown in Nadir Khan Kale of Landikotal.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, smart lockdown has been imposed in the area and issued directives to take measures to curb the spread of virus.

In view of the orders of the provincial government and the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus, all areas where the number of people infected imposed smart lockdown.

The DC has appealed the people to support government and follow all precautionary measure including SOPs to control the pandemic disease from the area.