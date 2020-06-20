UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Imposes In Area Affected With Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:14 PM

Smart lockdown imposes in area affected with coronavirus

District Administration of Khyber in a fear about spread of coronavirus Saturday imposed smart lockdown in Nadir Khan Kale of Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :District Administration of Khyber in a fear about spread of coronavirus Saturday imposed smart lockdown in Nadir Khan Kale of Landikotal.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Aslam Wazir, smart lockdown has been imposed in the area and issued directives to take measures to curb the spread of virus.

In view of the orders of the provincial government and the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus, all areas where the number of people infected imposed smart lockdown.

The DC has appealed the people to support government and follow all precautionary measure including SOPs to control the pandemic disease from the area.

Related Topics

Mehmood Aslam All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

30 minutes ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

31 minutes ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

31 minutes ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs &amp; Endowme ..

46 minutes ago

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.