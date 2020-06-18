Smart lockdown imposes in areas affected with coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday decided to adopt option of smart lockdown in the areas affected with coronavirus in Dera Ismail Khan.

The decision was made in an important meeting held in chair with Deputy Commissioner Dera, Muhammad Umair here at DC Office.

District Police Officer Dera Captain (R) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud and Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils along with officers and representatives of Health Department and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

In view of the orders of the provincial government and the increasing number of positive cases of coronavirus, it was decided to go for smart lockdown in specific areas to enable timely prevention of rapid spread of coronavirus.

In the first phase, after consultation with the health department and all reasonable departments, smart lockdown has been enforced in Islamia Colony, Madina Colony and Garhi Saduzai areas. As per the directions of DC Dera, DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood immediately deployed police personnel in the said areas to prevent any kind of unnecessary movement while WASA and TMA officials have also been assigned duties related to sanitation and disinfection in these areas.

DC Dera Muhammad Umair has appealed to the people to support the government. Follow all precautions, especially the use of masks and social distance, as no cure for the coronairus has been discovered, so precautions are the only cure for the virus.