Smart Lockdown Imposes In Mardan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Smart lockdown imposes in Mardan

In order to control the current situation of the outbreak of coronavirus in the light of the orders of the provincial Government, the district administration Mardan imposed Smart Lockdown for 10 days in different areas of Mardan District

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In order to control the current situation of the outbreak of coronavirus in the light of the orders of the provincial Government, the district administration Mardan imposed Smart Lockdown for 10 days in different areas of Mardan District.

The areas comprising Sheikh Maltoon Town Sector BOG Makmal, Tehsil Takht Bhai in Mohalla Shino, Dewan Khel, Shah Butt Khel in Lund Khurd.

Smart lockdown has been imposed due to the rapidly increasing cases of coronavirus.

During the smart lockdown, only essential items like food, medicine, general store, Dandoors and emergency service shops would remain open. Legal action would be taken against the violators of the Smart Lockdown under the relevant act. Maps of lockdown areas have also been prepared for the convenience of the public,an official of the district administration during visit to various areas under Smart lockdown informed.

