Smart lockdown in 17 areas from midnight

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Smart lockdown will begin in 17 areas of Faisalabad from midnight Wednesday (June 17),said spokesman of local administration.

He said that due to rampant increase in corona cases, the government has decided to clamp smart lockdown in Faisalabad under phased manner.

In first phase, those areas have been selected for lockdown from where more than 50 corona cases were reported. These areas include eight bazaars around clock tower Chowk, Akbar Chowk market, Bano market, Makki market, Anarkali bazaar. D-type colony, Duddhiwala market, Jhal market, Mandi Quarter market, main bazaar Mansoor Abad, main bazaar Samanabab, main bazaar Raza Abad, Sadar bazaar Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Waris Pura Gol, Tata bazaar market Factory Area, Dijkot main bazaar.

Spokesman of local administration said that these areas have been put under smart lockdown in first phase whereas in second phase smart lockdown would be imposed in those areas where more than 30 corona cases were reported and in third phase those areas would be put under lockdown where corona cases will be expected in future.

He said that in phase one smart lockdown will start in 17 areas from 12 midnight of June 17 (Wednesday). However, mobile Market of Katchery Bazaar has been put under lockdown from Wednesday morning due to violation of Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Ordinance.

He said that four-layer security has been arranged in these areas. In first layer, employees of civil defence have been deputed while volunteers of tiger force will remain active in second layer. Police Jawans have been deployed in 3rd layer whereas troops of ranger and Pak army will remain active in fourth layer of the security in smart lockdown areas.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk during lockdown period. However, pedestrians will be allowed to walk through these areas in case of emergency, he added.