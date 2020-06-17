UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown In 17 Areas From Midnight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Smart lockdown in 17 areas from midnight

Smart lockdown will begin in 17 areas of Faisalabad from midnight Wednesday (June 17),said spokesman of local administration

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Smart lockdown will begin in 17 areas of Faisalabad from midnight Wednesday (June 17),said spokesman of local administration.

He said that due to rampant increase in corona cases, the government has decided to clamp smart lockdown in Faisalabad under phased manner.

In first phase, those areas have been selected for lockdown from where more than 50 corona cases were reported. These areas include eight bazaars around clock tower Chowk, Akbar Chowk market, Bano market, Makki market, Anarkali bazaar. D-type colony, Duddhiwala market, Jhal market, Mandi Quarter market, main bazaar Mansoor Abad, main bazaar Samanabab, main bazaar Raza Abad, Sadar bazaar Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Waris Pura Gol, Tata bazaar market Factory Area, Dijkot main bazaar.

Spokesman of local administration said that these areas have been put under smart lockdown in first phase whereas in second phase smart lockdown would be imposed in those areas where more than 30 corona cases were reported and in third phase those areas would be put under lockdown where corona cases will be expected in future.

He said that in phase one smart lockdown will start in 17 areas from 12 midnight of June 17 (Wednesday). However, mobile Market of Katchery Bazaar has been put under lockdown from Wednesday morning due to violation of Punjab Infectious Diseases Control Ordinance.

He said that four-layer security has been arranged in these areas. In first layer, employees of civil defence have been deputed while volunteers of tiger force will remain active in second layer. Police Jawans have been deployed in 3rd layer whereas troops of ranger and Pak army will remain active in fourth layer of the security in smart lockdown areas.

No vehicular traffic will be allowed in eight bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk during lockdown period. However, pedestrians will be allowed to walk through these areas in case of emergency, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Army Police Punjab Mobile Traffic June Market From Government Tata

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

35 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases Rising in South Korea as New Clu ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Not Confirming Reports on President Duda's ..

2 minutes ago

New COVID-19 Outbreak in China's Beijing Possibly ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.