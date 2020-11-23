UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown In 17 Areas From Nov 23

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Smart lockdown in 17 areas from Nov 23

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In view of the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in the district, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Sunday imposed smart lockdown in 17 areas of Hyderabad from November 23 to December 05.

According to a notification issued here, on recommendation of the district health officer, the deputy commissioner while exercising powers conferred upon him under Section 3 (3) of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, ordered to impose smart lockdown and sealed 17 areas/ streets for 13 days to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In Hyderabad City, Baldia Colony, Mubarak Colony, Journalist Colony, Gulistan Fatima, Latifabad Daman-e- Kohisar, Airport Road and Unit 06 Latifabad and Qasimabad Naseem Nagar Chowk, Wadhu Wah Road, Bhitai Town, Bhitai Nagar, Citizen Colony main road, Gulistan Sajjad, Almdar Chowk, Memon Deeplai Colony and ISRA Village areas would remain under smart lockdown, the notification said.

The SSP, all wing commanders and assistant commissioners had been directed to implement the orders strictly in the best interest of the general public.

Imposing smart lockdown in the above mentioned areas, relevant notifications issued by the Home Department would remain intact. In addition, the SOPs would strictly be adhered.

More Stories From Pakistan

