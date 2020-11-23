UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown In 17 Areas Of Hyderabad Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:49 PM

In view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the district, smart lockdown in 17 areas of six different union councils of Hyderabad has started on Monday morning which will continue till December 05, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the district, smart lockdown in 17 areas of six different union councils of Hyderabad has started on Monday morning which will continue till December 05, 2020.

The 17 Union Committees/Councils of Taluka City, Qasmiabad and Latifabad were cordoned off by Police and the district administration to contain the spread of corona virus cases. According to Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro several coronavirus cases were reported in the UC-1 of City taluka, UCs 4 and 16 of Latifabad and UCs 3, 4 and 5 of taluka Qasimabad where smart lockdown will remain imposed for next 13 days.

The DC also directed all the Assistant Commissioners to ensure implementation of smart lockdown imposed in the 17 areas of six UCs of three main talukas of the district.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to cooperate, follow standard operating procedures and wear masks so that the ratio of positive cases in the district could be contained.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro along with Mukhtiarkar Altaf Korejo visited Union Councils 3, 4 and 5 and reviewed the implementation of the smart lockdown and appealed the citizens, shopkeepers and business representatives to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of the viral infection.Mukhtiarkar Majid Sipyo along with officers of Police and other relevant departments supervised the implementation of smart lockdown in respective areas of taluka Latifabad.

