UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown In 19 Localities Of Hyderabad Extended Till May 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:11 PM

Smart lockdown in 19 localities of Hyderabad extended till May 12

The district administration on Monday announced to extend smart lockdown for 9 more days in 19 localities of Hyderabad in view of rising number of COVID19 cases in those areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday announced to extend smart lockdown for 9 more days in 19 localities of Hyderabad in view of rising number of COVID19 cases in those areas.

According to a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro here Monday, the lockdown would start from May 04.

The areas include GOR colony, Unit 10 block C&D, Rabiul Awal main Chowk commercial area, Barkat Bhai Town, Ismail Goth in union councils 1, 6 and 12 in Latifabad and Dadan Shah colony, Sarfraz colony, Khokhar Mohalla Gari Khata/ Hyder Chowk union councils 3 and 9 in talukas city.

Some 9 localities in 2 UCs of Qasimabad have also been put under lockdown. In Qasimabad UC 1Gul-e-Latif colony, Memon Housing Society, Anwar Vilaz and in UC 4 Citizen Colony, Marvi Town, Naqash Villaz, Al Rehman Cottages, Almdar Chowk and Happy Homes would be put under smart lock down for 9 days from May 4 to 12.

The Deputy Commissioner, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under section 3 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act 2014, in the larger public interest extended smart lockdown for 9 days with effect from May 04 to 12, 2021.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, respective commanders of Pakistan Rangers, ACs/Mukhtiarkars were directed to implement the national the orders strictly as per given SOPs in the best interest of general public.

While imposing smart lockdown in above mentioned areas, relevant notifications issued Home Department, Sindh government will remain intact, notification stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Police Hyderabad Qasimabad May From Government Best Housing

Recent Stories

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

20 seconds ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO has set another milestone with the Spark 7 P ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Sports Arbitration Centre calls on UAEFA to ca ..

32 minutes ago

Raveena Tandon is annoyed over peoples' careless a ..

33 minutes ago

All new Infinix HOT 10i with MediaTek Helio P65 is ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.