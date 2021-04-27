UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown In Coronavirus Reported Areas Imposed, 23 Places Sealed In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Smart lockdown in coronavirus reported areas imposed, 23 places sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Smart lockdown in coronavirus reported areas including Basheer Abad, Hayatabad Phase-VI, Ring Road, Kabal Canal Road and Charsadda Road in Peshawar have been imposed by the district administration and movement of people was restricted there.

The civil administration backed by police and security forces sealed 23 places in interior city including two shopping malls due to violation of standards operating procedures (SOPs) and arrested 324 people besides taking custody of 51 vehicles from different areas on violation of SOPs, said the spokesman of district administration Peshawar while talking to APP on Tuesday.

The administration and police also imposed Rs60,100 fine on people, shopkeepers and traders due to violation of SOPs.

The entry and exist of people in the lockdown areas were restricted and residents were asked to avoid unnecessary visits to crowded places. However, the shops of milk, meat, edibles, medicines, bread makers and others essential services would be opened.

In line of the decision of National Cordination and Operational Centre, registration for vaccination of people aged 40 or above has been started in Khyber Pakistan.

In last two days, 10 coronavirus patients died at Khalifa Gulnawaz hospital in Bannu district where patrolling of law enforcement agencies for Implementation of SOPS continued. People were advised to strictly follow anti coronavirus SOPs for their own safety and love ones.

