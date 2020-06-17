Smart lockdown in coronavirus reported areas in Mardan district imposed

Smart lockdown in coronavirus reported areas in Mardan district were imposed for 14 days to contain its spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Smart lockdown in coronavirus reported areas in Mardan district were imposed for 14 days to contain its spread.

The smart lockdown has been enforced in Bejligar near Dosra chowk, Janabad, Sheikh Maltoon Sector A, Daman e Koh near Mazdoodabad Road and Tehsil Road Katlung bazar, said spokesman of DC Mardan in a statement here.

The entry and exit of people from these areas during smart lockdown would be banned. However, medical and general stores, tandoors, edibles and emergency services shops would remain open in these areas.

The residents of these areas were requested to complete necessary shopping ahead of 10a.m on Thursday to avoid difficulty.

Strict action would be taken against violators,the spokesman concluded.