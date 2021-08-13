UrduPoint.com

Smart Lockdown In Different Parts Of Peshawar Distt From Today

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:33 PM

Smart lockdown in different parts of Peshawar distt from today

A smart lockdown would be imposed in different parts of Peshawar district to control the spread of the Covid-19 disease from Friday evening, according to a notification from the office of the deputy commissioner of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :A smart lockdown would be imposed in different parts of Peshawar district to control the spread of the Covid-19 disease from Friday evening, according to a notification from the office of the deputy commissioner of Peshawar.

It added that the smart lockdown would come into effect from 9p.m. on August 13 (today) and "shall remain in force till further orders".

The smart lockdown would be imposed in areas including Bara Gate area bound by Bara Road and Al Faisal street Charsadda Road area bound by Canal Road, Charsadda Road and Pajjagi Link Road, Mahal Terai area bound by Dalazak Road and Ring Road Street No 1, Darmangi Garden and Warsak Road.

The notification said no entry or exit would be allowed to these localities except for people supplying essential commodities.

All types of gatherings would be strictly prohibited. All shops, apart from essential services such as pharmacies and general stores would also remain closed. Additionally,congregations in mosques would be limited to five people.

