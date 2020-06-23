UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown In Hayatabad Phase-7 Announced

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:50 PM

Smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase-7 announced

The District Administration here Tuesday announced smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase 7 following rise of coronavirus cases from the posh area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The District Administration here Tuesday announced smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase 7 following rise of coronavirus cases from the posh area.

According to police, the lockdown will continue for 14 days in the said area where movement of people were restricted.

Except medicine, general stores, tandoors and others essential services shops, all others outlets would be closed.

Only five persons would be allowed for prayers in mosques during the said period.

Related Topics

Police All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

53 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposes in Mardan

3 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Talks With Presidents of Serbia, Uzb ..

3 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Ex-President Atambayev Sentenced to 11 Year ..

3 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 534 COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.