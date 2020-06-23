Smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase-7 announced

The District Administration here Tuesday announced smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase 7 following rise of coronavirus cases from the posh area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The District Administration here Tuesday announced smart lockdown in Hayatabad Phase 7 following rise of coronavirus cases from the posh area.

According to police, the lockdown will continue for 14 days in the said area where movement of people were restricted.

Except medicine, general stores, tandoors and others essential services shops, all others outlets would be closed.

Only five persons would be allowed for prayers in mosques during the said period.