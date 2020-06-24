Smart lockdown in selected areas causing reduction in corona cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The smart lockdown implemented in selected areas of the Federal capital has reduced the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the federal capital.

As per the official data of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), the number of COVID-19 cases have fallen to 264 in the previous 24 hours with only two deaths.

Earlier, 273 cases were recorded on June 11, after which the city had experienced a severe spike in the cases of COVID-19.

The NCOC data also said that the number of deaths in the city have become 108 while the total number of cases have reached 11483. The number of recovered cases in the federal city is 5012.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday decided to seal five more areas of the city. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat said this in his social media message. The areas include G-6/1, G-6/2, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town. The DC in his message said that "we are about to seal sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4, G-7/2 and Ghouri Town.

According to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) COVID-19 report in the last 24 hours 37 more hotspots were reported in urban and rural areas.

It said that the activity of the COVID-19 is being primarily detected in the sectors I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, F-8, G-7, G-6, G-5, F-10, G-10, G-11, H-9, F-11, G-18, G-13, F-5, Rawal Town etc.

The MCI report also said that 4753 COVID-19 patients are home quarantined, 112 are in quarantine centers and 65 are in hospitals. It also said that the case fatality rate in Islamabad is 1.1.

The MCI report also said that 3398 patients infected with COVID-19 were male and 1965 were females.

The month of June recorded the highest number of cases which were 4160, in May cases were 1037, April 148 and 18 cases were reported in the month of March.

The official data also revealed that people between age group 30-39 were on top being infected with the COVID and the number was 1205.

The ICT administration earlier imposing smart lockdown had sealed the sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3, and Karachi Company, while after five days it also sealed two sub-sectors of sectors I-8 and I-10.

The notification issued said that "In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main markaz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders," The official data said that 441 persons were tested positive with COVID-19 in I-8, and 427 in the sector I-10. Earlier, the sector G-9 was sealed after 430 COVID-19 cases were confirmed and the administration decided to lockdown two sub sectors there as well.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message had stated that recoveries are getting better day by day and mortality still remains under one percent.

"We are carefully watching the trends, and recoveries are getting better day by day. Mortality still remains under one percent," he said in his message.