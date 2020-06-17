Smart lockdown in two more areas of Peshawar imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Smart lockdown in two more areas including Gulbahar No4 and Kohi Hassankhel in Peshawar were imposed to contain spread of coronavirus.

With this, smart lockdown have been imposed in nine areas of Peshawar so far, said a Spokesman of the Relief and Resettlement Department KP.

He said ban has been imposed on the entry and exit of people from these areas in order to contain spread of coronavirus.

Shops of edible items, medicine, general stores, tandoors and emergency services were remained open in these areas and only five persons in each mosque would be allowed to offer prayer.

Directives were issued to area magistrates and police for implementation of smart lockdown and stern action would be taken against violators of standard operating procedures.

