Smart Lockdown Necessary To Run National Economy: Zafar Mirza

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Smart lockdown necessary to run national economy: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said that there was a need of smart lockdown for running the wheel of the national economy.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the government was providing all health facilities,equipments and enhancing the capacity building of hospitals as well.

He said that the people would have to act according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) with full spirit which were issued by the government otherwise problems would be created for the government and the people as well.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the government was not agreed with proposal of the World Health Organization (WHO) for imposing 15 days lockdown and 15 days to ease in it.

Replying to a question, he said the government would be increased the capacity of 1,000 ventilation beds in different hospitals in the provinces.

He said that the people should avoid to attend gatherings, adding the government was providing health facilities to the hospitals and the people as per available resources.

