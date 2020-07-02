UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Only Solution To Contain COVID-19: Dr Zafar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Smart lockdown only solution to contain COVID-19: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said the smart lockdown was only the solution to control the spread of COVID-19 and to improve the national economy.

The number of coronavirus cases was decreasing while monsoon season would further help reduce the cases in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

As many as 128 laboratories had been established across the country, he said adding the people should go to hospitals and laboratories for the COVID -9 tests.

He further said the government was taking actions against the medical stores and private laboratories for overcharging the people.

Reply to a question, he said children could be affected from the pandemic in the same way as elders got affected from it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

1 hour ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

1 hour ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits TAQA following ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.