Smart lockdown only solution to contain COVID-19: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said the smart lockdown was only the solution to control the spread of COVID-19 and to improve the national economy.

The number of coronavirus cases was decreasing while monsoon season would further help reduce the cases in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

As many as 128 laboratories had been established across the country, he said adding the people should go to hospitals and laboratories for the COVID -9 tests.

He further said the government was taking actions against the medical stores and private laboratories for overcharging the people.

Reply to a question, he said children could be affected from the pandemic in the same way as elders got affected from it.