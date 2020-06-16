UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Plan To Be Implemented In Hyderabad From Jun 18

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Smart lockdown plan to be implemented in Hyderabad from Jun 18

The district administration on Tuesday announced to impose smart lockdown for five days with effect from June 18, 2020 during which many coronavirus hotspots would be sealed off in Hyderabad city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday announced to impose smart lockdown for five days with effect from June 18, 2020 during which many coronavirus hotspots would be sealed off in Hyderabad city. According to the plan, coronavirus affected areas of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad and Latifabad talukas will be sealed off so that virus could be contained from spreading further. As per plan, Hyderabad city's Kalhora Colony and Mubarak colony, Latifabad's Mir Hassanabad colony, GOR Colony, Samhara colony and Unit number 6 will remain sealed off for five days. In Taluka Qasimabad Noor Mosque and surrounding, Gul Latif colony, London Town, Wapda Colony, Sehrish Nagar, Abass Town, Revenue colony, New Memon city, Waqar Town, Jamali Paro, Old Memon city, Qadir Nagar Band, Gul Shah Band, Gul Baig Chandio, Ya Ali colony, Pathan Goth, Baagri Mohalla, Mir Fateh colony, Giddu Chowk surroundings, Katchi Abadi, Railway colony, Gulshan Mehran Phase-2, Shedi Goth, GM Nagar, Jogi Goth, Anwer vilaz, Industrial colony, Memon Socitey, Polytechnical colony, Khalid Society, Muslim Society, Qasimabad Phase -1 Block A, B and C, Gulshan Habib, Memon Heights, Faraz Villaz Phase 2 and 3, Abdullah Homes, Old Wahdat colony, SRTC colony, Al Mustafa Town phase-2, Abdullah Blessings, Naseem Nagar phase-1, Bhittai Town, Data Nagar, HDA flats, Dream View, Abdullah City, Ali Nagar, Prince Town, GMB colony, Mahmmadi flats, Abdullah Town, Star Bunglows, Bismillah Towers, Abdullah Palace, Shams Tower, Kehkashan Area, Data Nagar, Naqash Villaz, Gulistan-e-Sajjad, Citizen colony, Citizen plaza, Budho Palari, Karan Khan Shoro, Happy Homes, New Citizen colony, Citizen Homes, Gulshan-e-Abass, Burhani Nagar, Almiran Town, State Life Colony, Pathan Goth, Memon Town, Shehbaz Town phase 1 and 2, Marvi Town, Marvi Garden, Shah Latif colony, Pearl Residency, Abdullah sports city, Misri Shaikh, Queen's Residency, Deplai Colony, Safia Residency and nearby areas will remain sealed off during smart lockdown.

As per detailed plan, no general exit and entry would be allowed to locked down localities by any person except those supplying essential commodities. All shops other than those of essential services (Pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies etc) shall remain closed within these localities.

Essential services (Except medical stores and pharmacies) will remain open from 07 a.m to midnight.

�The sampling facilities will be available in these areas and ambulance services will be on standby in those localities to deal with any emergency. Home deliveries in those areas are allowed from 7 a.m to 10 p.mas per notification of the Home department of Sindh Government. More than 1700 persons have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad district since outbreak of the virus, of them 38 had lost their lives.

Related Topics

Sindh Sports Water Paro London Hyderabad Gulshan Qasimabad June 2020 Mosque Muslim All From Government General Motors Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.