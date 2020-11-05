UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Policy Implemented In Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Smart lockdown policy implemented in Punjab: Dr Yasmin Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Smart lockdown policy has been implemented in different areas of Punjab to protect the people from the second wave of coronavirus.

This was stated by Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in an interview with a private television channel.

The satff concerned was actively engaged in random sampling of schools and colleges, she said adding that the coronavirus testing was being done as per standard procedures of world health organization (WHO).

There are 384 cases being treated in Punjab hospitals, while some 94 patients were given treatment in Lahore, she informed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid warned that violations of standard operating procedures (SoPs), could increase the cases in the country.

She appealed to the general public to wear face-mask and adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from spreading of virus.

To a question, she said the government could review the strategy if the coronavirus situation becomes worse.

