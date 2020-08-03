Smart lockdown policy proved successful: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his satisfaction that the smart lockdown strategy proved successful in curbing the spread of coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the number of coronavirus patients had decreased as 82,563 patients had recovered and active corona cases were only 8,486 in Punjab now. So far, 93,197 have been affected by the virus in Punjab and 73,9253 tested positive for the virus.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 24 people were affected by coronavirus while four persons lost their lives.

So far, 2,148 have died due to coronavirus in Punjab. The number of coronavirus patients had gone down due to smart lockdown policy, the CM added.