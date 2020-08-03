UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Policy Proved Successful: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Smart lockdown policy proved successful: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his satisfaction that the smart lockdown strategy proved successful in curbing the spread of coronavirus during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the number of coronavirus patients had decreased as 82,563 patients had recovered and active corona cases were only 8,486 in Punjab now. So far, 93,197 have been affected by the virus in Punjab and 73,9253 tested positive for the virus.

He said that during the last 24 hours, 24 people were affected by coronavirus while four persons lost their lives.

So far, 2,148 have died due to coronavirus in Punjab. The number of coronavirus patients had gone down due to smart lockdown policy, the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Holidays Died Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

27 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

57 minutes ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.