Smart Lockdown Policy Proved Successful: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:07 PM

Smart lockdown policy proved successful: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the smart lockdown policy, used by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has proved successful in overcoming the spread of coronavirus and the world has also acknowledged the steps taken by the Pakistani government

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that smart lockdown yielded the best results. The number of patients had been sufficiently decreased in hospitals. The opponents of the policy should look into their own affairs, he added.

Unluckily, the opposition parties tried to sow jangling discords even on the issue of coronavirus, he said and added that it was sanguine that the spread of the virus had been controlled due to effective measure used by the government.

He emphasised that people should celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the blessed day. Public cooperation was very important and they should ensure continuous observance of the SOPs besides maintaining social distancing because they would remain safe by following the precautions, the CM added.

More Stories From Pakistan

