Smart Lockdown Policy Yielded Results To Contain Coronavirus: President

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that government's smart lockdown policy during the coronavirus pandemic yielded positive results in the country while the nation exhibited complete discipline during that period.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of Baltistan university here, the president said due to complete discipline at the national level, the country was able to successfully control the pandemic to great extent.

"Government's lockdown policy has yielded positive effects," the president added.

He said that other countries were also eager to learn from the experiences of the Pakistan government's vision.

The president noted that despite difficult situation, the economic conditions were being improved. Due to government's policies, the stock exchange had crossed 40,000 index mark, besides trade volume had increased manifolds when compared with the previous years.

According to a press release, Governor Gilgit Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoor, speaker assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad, caretaker advisor on finance Waqaar Abbas and other senior officials were present during the ceremony.

President Dr. Alvi further said that an amount of more than Rs 200 billion was distributed among about 16.9 million families affected during the lockdown period.

He further observed that there existed vast opportunities in the tourism and mineral sectors of the area, besides promotion of religious tourism could bring betterment in the economic conditions of the province.

The president said that they would formulate a system to introduce local fruit abroad.

The president, on the occasion, congratulated the graduating students, their parents and teachers. He also gave away certificates and gold medals among the students.

Vice chancellor of the university Dr Muhammad Naeem apprised that during coronavirus pandemic, the university continued the teaching process through e-learning.

