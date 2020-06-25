Smart lockdown recommended at Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) focal person for COVID-19 has sent a request to deputy commissioner to bring under smart lockdown some area in Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city after four members of a family including a three year old child were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to official sources, a woman was tested positive for novel coronavirus few days ago following which samples of all her family members were collected and sent to laboratory for virus screening.

Results received today showed that four more family members including a three year old male child, a 33 years old male and two women of the age of 47 and 23 were found positive for new coronavirus.

Following the recommendations, a team would be sent to the area that will lockdown the particular street where the family resides bsides a few more streets around in Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city.

People have been requested to restrict their movement and observe social distancing to check further spread of the virus.