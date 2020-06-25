UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown Recommended At Kot Aala Singh In Khanewal City

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 07:30 PM

Smart lockdown recommended at Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :District Health Authority (DHA) focal person for COVID-19 has sent a request to deputy commissioner to bring under smart lockdown some area in Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city after four members of a family including a three year old child were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to official sources, a woman was tested positive for novel coronavirus few days ago following which samples of all her family members were collected and sent to laboratory for virus screening.

Results received today showed that four more family members including a three year old male child, a 33 years old male and two women of the age of 47 and 23 were found positive for new coronavirus.

Following the recommendations, a team would be sent to the area that will lockdown the particular street where the family resides bsides a few more streets around in Kot Aala Singh in Khanewal city.

People have been requested to restrict their movement and observe social distancing to check further spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Male Khanewal Women Family All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

49 minutes ago

Realme's flagship device realme X3 SuperZoom Launc ..

1 hour ago

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

2 hours ago

UAE supports 28,000 fishermen in Yemen’s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.