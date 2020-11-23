UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown Recommended In Four Areas Of Multan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Smart lockdown recommended in four areas of Multan

District Health Authority on Monday recommended smart lockdown in four more areas of Multan due to increasing cases of coronavirus in these areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Authority on Monday recommended smart lockdown in four more areas of Multan due to increasing cases of coronavirus in these areas.

According to a report submitted by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abida Fareed to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the coronavirus cases were rising day by day in D-Block New Multan, H-Street Shah Rukan-e-Alam, B-Street Officers Colony and Mumtazabad.

It was added in the report that eleven new cases have been reported in these areas during the last few hours.

The district health authority has recommended smart lockdown in these areas in order to control coronavirus from spreading.

More Stories From Pakistan

