Smart Lockdown Removed From Two Areas Of Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

The district administration Thursday notified lifting of smart lockdown from two areas of the Peshawar city after considerable decrease of coronavirus cases and completion of requisite 14-day quarantine period

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration Thursday notified lifting of smart lockdown from two areas of the Peshawar city after considerable decrease of coronavirus cases and completion of requisite 14-day quarantine period.

A notification issued here by office of Deputy Commissioner said that on completion of 14-day quarantine period and upon the recommendations of District Health Officer,the smart lockdown has been lifted from areas of Gulbahar No. 4 Peshawar city and Kohi Hassan Khel with effect from July 2, 1500 hours.

The people of the areas were however advised to adopt all precautionary measures to avert the spread of the infectious coronavirus.

