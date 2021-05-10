UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smart Lockdown, SOPs Observed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Smart lockdown, SOPs observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Smart lockdown and anti-corona SOPs were observed in Faisalabad here on Monday as all business centers, markets, shopping malls and commercial plazas remained closed as per directions of the government and National Command & Operation Center (NCOC).

The teams of law enforcement agencies also stopped the entry of irrelevant persons and vehicles in 8 bazaars of downtown area around Clock Tower by putting barbered wires on main entrances of Jhang Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Katchery Bazaar, Chiniot Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar.

A number of combined teams of local administration and police patrolled on various roads of the city to monitor the implementation of smart lockdown besides taking strict action against violators.

Only grocery shops, medical stores, pharmacies, clinics, petrol pumps, ovens (Tandoors), dairy shops, food outlets, takeaways hotels, media offices, sweets shops, milk shops, bakeries, vegetables, fruits, meat and chicken shops and utility services were allowed to open during the smart lockdown in Faisalabad but they were also forced to implement anti-corona SOPs strictly by adopting "No Mask, No Service" policy.

A spokesman for the district government said that third wave of corona pandemic was most dangerous than previous ones, therefore, the local administration has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to implement smart lockdown and anti-corona SOPs strictly so that people could be saved from this deadly virus.

He said that entire machinery of district administration had been activated for implementation on smart lockdown and corona SOPs and the process was started in Faisalabad from Monday (today) and no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs during Eid holidays.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali as well as assistant commissioners in all Tehsils of the district were positively monitoring implementation on corona SOPs and violators would be dealt with an iron hand.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with government in controlling corona pandemic and stay at homes.

He also appealed to observe Eid with simplicity and stay at home because spread of corona pandemic couldonly be controlled by observing SOPs in letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Petrol Police Business Holidays Vehicles Chiniot Jhang Montgomery Muhammad Ali Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.