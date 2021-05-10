Smart lockdown, SOPs observed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Smart lockdown and anti-corona SOPs were observed in Faisalabad here on Monday as all business centers, markets, shopping malls and commercial plazas remained closed as per directions of the government and National Command & Operation Center (NCOC).

The teams of law enforcement agencies also stopped the entry of irrelevant persons and vehicles in 8 bazaars of downtown area around Clock Tower by putting barbered wires on main entrances of Jhang Bazaar, Montgomery Bazaar, Karkhana Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Katchery Bazaar, Chiniot Bazaar, Aminpur Bazaar and Bhowana Bazaar.

A number of combined teams of local administration and police patrolled on various roads of the city to monitor the implementation of smart lockdown besides taking strict action against violators.

Only grocery shops, medical stores, pharmacies, clinics, petrol pumps, ovens (Tandoors), dairy shops, food outlets, takeaways hotels, media offices, sweets shops, milk shops, bakeries, vegetables, fruits, meat and chicken shops and utility services were allowed to open during the smart lockdown in Faisalabad but they were also forced to implement anti-corona SOPs strictly by adopting "No Mask, No Service" policy.

A spokesman for the district government said that third wave of corona pandemic was most dangerous than previous ones, therefore, the local administration has chalked out a comprehensive strategy to implement smart lockdown and anti-corona SOPs strictly so that people could be saved from this deadly virus.

He said that entire machinery of district administration had been activated for implementation on smart lockdown and corona SOPs and the process was started in Faisalabad from Monday (today) and no one would be allowed to violate the SOPs during Eid holidays.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali as well as assistant commissioners in all Tehsils of the district were positively monitoring implementation on corona SOPs and violators would be dealt with an iron hand.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with government in controlling corona pandemic and stay at homes.

He also appealed to observe Eid with simplicity and stay at home because spread of corona pandemic couldonly be controlled by observing SOPs in letter and spirit.