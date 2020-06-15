Smart lockdown to be implemented in areas where corona ratio high: Ajmal Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has said that smart lock down will be implemented in areas where cases ratio would high and the decision was made in task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The advisor expressed these views while briefing media at ITLA'A CELL Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Monday. He said the task force meeting was briefed about arrangements regarding Corona in the Province and implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

The meeting decided to enforce smart lock down in areas with high cases of covid-19, he said many areas had been identified. He said that implementation of SOPs would be monitored at Union Council level.

Ajmal Wazir said that Testing Capacity for Corona has been increased to almost 3500 tests per day and this would be further increased in coming days. Ajmal Wazir said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself reviewing all the arrangements and leading from the front line.

Ajmal Wazir further said that actions were being taken across the province against the hoarders and petrol pumps selling petrol above the fixed rate. "Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has clear orders to take strict action against hoarders and petrol mafia", Ajmal added.

He said that according to Chief Minister directives the administrations of all the districts inspected 262 petrol pumps on Sunday.

During the operation, fines of Rs 56,500 were imposed on 14 petrol pumps and warnings were issued to 132 petrol pumps. He informed that a total of 15,614 petrol pumps have been inspected during the last 12 days, in which warning was issued to 3970 petrol pumps and fines of Rs. 26 lakh 52 thousand 73 have been imposed on 4519 petrol pumps adding that a total of 437 petrol pumps have been sealed across the province.

Ajmal Wazir said that operations were also underway across the province against the violators of SOPs, 12,952 operations have been carried out in which 3,878 people have been issued warnings for violating SOPs.

While a fine of Rs. 668,700 has been imposed on 1,157 persons for non-implementation of SOPs and 420 units / businesses have been sealed. He said in last 12 days 264,557 operations were also carried out. In which warnings were issued to 68176 people. Fines have been imposed on 44,183 units / businesses and Rs.1,39,76,180 have been deposited in the provincial treasury. While 5,415 units / businesses have been sealed for violating the law.

Ajmal Wazir said that measures were also being taken in the affected areas to eradicate the locusts. 80 teams of 758 personnel were engaged in the operations. He said that Spray process has been completed on 53706 acres of land and survey on 4334420 acres of land has also been completed till June 14.