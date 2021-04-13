UrduPoint.com
Smart Lockdown To Be Increased In Case Of Surge In COVID-19 Ratio

Tue 13th April 2021

Smart lockdown to be increased in case of surge in COVID-19 ratio

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday said that we could increase the smart lockdown areas in case the infected number of houses or streets would increase. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the Coronavirus situation here.

The DC directed masses to strictly follow Coronavirus SOPs.

He also directed concerned to take measures in urban union councils and cantonment areas like the polio campaign to collect information about COVID-19 cases.

Lady Health Workers and other staff can better identify Coronavirus positive cases in their respective areas, Mughees Sanaullah said.

He said that in case of emergency we could supply Oxygen to the hospitals and increase the capacity of the hospitals to tackle the Coronavirus situation.

In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, DMOI Health, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad, Lower Tanawal, Health Department and officials from other departments were present.

