Smart Lockdown To Ease Common Man : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

Smart lockdown to ease common man : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said that the federal government's decision regarding gradually easing the lockdown is linked to ease the poor segment of the country as since the day first PTI had decided to support the low-income class besides strengthen the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Kanwal Shauzab Tuesday said that the Federal government's decision regarding gradually easing the lockdown is linked to ease the poor segment of the country as since the day first PTI had decided to support the low-income class besides strengthen the national economy.

Talking to ptv news she said every one knows PTI is a public party and it is proving practically too, PTI's government would not leave any stone unturned to save masses.

She further said many people had lost their jobs and unemployment increased as the country was under lockdown for over one and half months.

The government has limited resources and cannot provide relief to people for a long period of time, she added.

After the ease in lockdown business and economic activities were again resuming but it is necessary that people should follow the guidelines issued by the health officials to remain safe from COVID-19, she mentioned.

She said strict action will be taken against those business organizations and industrial units for not ensuring full implementation on SOPs.

She said that coronavirus cases in Pakistan were increased with a slow pace as compared to other parts of the globe.

