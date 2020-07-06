Smart lockdown yields positive results: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The approach of smart lockdowns in hotspot areas of Peshawar have shown a significant fall in cases of coronavirus infection where according to a notification the lockdown will be lifted from two more areas at 04 p.m. on Monday.

The smart lockdown will be lifted from Union Council Palosai and Bashirabad Hassan Garhi areas at 4 p.m. on Monday.

According to notification from Deputy Commissioner office, areas with smart lockdowns have shown a decrease in cases of coronavirus infection owing to which the lockdown has been lifted from two localities.

However, it was told that despite lifting of lockdown people must strictly follow the prescribed SOPs and those found in violation will face legal action.