ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal Monday said the decision of imposing smart lockdown was yielding positive results in containing the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the COVID-19 situation in the country was heading towards betterment, adding the measures taken by the government were helping in decreasing the number of cases of the pandemic.

During the last 11 days, the number of coronavirus positive cases had reduced to a great extent. The government had imposed complete lockdown in hot spot sectors of Islamabad which helped in reducing the cases of the deadly disease, the chairman said.

Replying to a question, he said with the collaboration of China, a standard hospital would be inaugurated in the capital soon.