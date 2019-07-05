Smart Money Transfer service launched in AJK, GB

(@imziishan)

Special Communication Organisation (SCO) in collaboration with a privately owned Bank on Thursday launched Smart Money Transfer for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ):Special Communication Organisation (SCO) in collaboration with a privately owned Bank on Thursday launched Smart Money Transfer for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Minister for Information Technology Dr Maqbool Siddiqui was the chief guest at the launch of the service "S-Paisa" who on the occasion said launch of this branch-less service in line with the policies of the incumbent government to offer maximum facilities to the common man.

SCO in collaboration with JS Bank would provide S-Paisa service to the people of AJK and GB.

The Minister appreciated the services of SCO providing telecommunication services in the farthest and remotest parts of the country including AJK and GB.

"SCO has been play very important role by providing telecommunication services in the remote areas of GB and AJK." Paying tributes to the martyrs of SCO he said "they have laid their lives in the line of duty to serve the motherland and their contributions for the cause will be remembered in the days to come".

He offered all support and help to SCO for achieving excellence in the sector which in turn had been playing essential role in bring the people of the area closer to those living in the rest parts of the world.

The event was attended by Chairman PTA and CEOs of Huawei, ZTE, Fiber Home, H3C and whale Cloud apart from officials of SCO and JS Bank.

Director General SCO Major General Ali Farhan, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) in his welcome speech said, "with the launch of S-Paisa Mobile Finance Service, telecom and financial environment of the area will be revolutionized and will transform the way of life and living standards of millions of people while giving a boost to the sectors like trade, tourism and commerce.

" Currently, he said, person-to-person money transfer and bill payment services are available. As anyone with Computerized National Identity Card number and mobile numbers of any network can use money transfer services.

Group Head, JS. Bank Tahir Ali Sheikh said the bank has been making all endeavors to make sizable contributions in the uplift of the national economy. He termed the signing of an agreement with the SCO for kick starting the S-Paisa as a step forward in the same direction.

He said launch of the service is not only meant for the people of the AJK and GB but also the entire of the country as this service can be accessed through the branches of the bank spread in the entire country.

AJK and GB Customers would be able to send money via SCO's S-Paisa retailers and would be received by JS Bank's J-Cash retailers in all the major cities of the country and vice versa.

This service is also available in far-flung areas through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services where 3G/4G services are not available, said In-charge of the SCO Branch-less Banking Imran Sher while talking to APP after the culmination of the ceremony.

He said brand's promise is, 'innovation' hence every step has been taken to ensure that customers have the most technologically advanced, user friendly and trouble-free experience.

The S-Paisa is the first brand to launch its services in (AJK) and (GB) with more than 5000 operational retail outlets. For money transfer, service charges are marginally lower than other similar services in the market.

Earlier, the Minister unveiled the plaque thus formally launching the S-Paisaservice at the Headquarters of the SCO here.