Smart Policing: 481 Suspects Arrested In February

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Smart policing: 481 suspects arrested in February

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested 481 suspects including 108 proclaimed offenders (POs) during February 2025 by using smart policing system.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that under the supervision of District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, the police teams of different police circles and police stations arrested 481 suspects during February 2025. The arrested suspects included 108 proclaimed offenders, he added.

He said that latest technologies and modern smart policing system was used to trace out the whereabouts of the suspects in order to arrest them.

“The police teams conducted raids at dens by utilizing modern technology devices to trace out the whereabouts of the suspects.

He further said that 83 of the arrested suspects came under category A and 398 came under category B. He said that cases were registered against the suspects at several police stations, adding that several arrested suspects were indulged in heinous crimes. Special police teams have been interrogating them. Further probe was underway.

