Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs ,Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that provincial government was establishing a new Smart Secretariat at Spiny Road due to shortage of space for offices in the premises of the present Civil Secretariat to facilitate masses

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs ,Science and Information Technology Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that provincial government was establishing a new Smart Secretariat at Spiny Road due to shortage of space for offices in the premises of the present Civil Secretariat to facilitate masses.

She said that an official data bank would be managed by the IT Department to secure all government records.

She expressed these views while talking to Secretary Information Technology (IT) Department Muhammad Tayyab Lehri.

The Secretary Science and IT gave a briefing to the parliamentary secretary regarding the progress of ongoing projects in the sector.

Dr. Rubaba Khan said that e-service centers would be set up in all districts of Balochistan including Quetta, where people could get all necessary documents including local domicile, birth, marriage registration certificate, driving license, stamp paper under one roof.

"The provincial government has released five million rupees for the e-services center in Quetta and this e-service center will be established near the present Civil secretariat and would be functional within the next one and a half months.

She further said that instructions had been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners of Balochistan to suggest suitable places for the establishment of e-service centers so that the scope of the centers of public facilities could be extended to the entire province.

"The central data center of all these e-service centers will be built in the new Smart Secretariat where forty thousand feet of land has been allocated for this purpose", she said that from these centers, 135 official services including daily documents would be provided to the public.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that the ongoing development projects of information technology in Balochistan would help in solving the problems of the people and provide them with better facilities at the local level.