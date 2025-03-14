Smart shoppers avoid last-minute rush, complete Eid purchases early: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) As Ramazan enters its second Ashra people are rushing to tailor shops and brand stores to buy their Eid outfits early, driven by the desire to avoid last-minute hassles and ensure that they get their preferred designs and sizes.

According to a report by a private news channel, smart shoppers are opting to avoid the last-minute rush by completing their Eid purchases early, as the pre-Eid shopping frenzy continues to gain momentum with citizens eagerly preparing for the upcoming festivities.

"I am so glad I started my Eid shopping early! the city's commercial areas are buzzing with activity, and I have managed to find some amazing deals on clothes and gifts. It is great to see the city come alive like this before Eid." said a citizen from Lahore.

From tailor shops to brand stores, everywhere is packed! I had to wait for hours to get my clothes stitched, but it is all worth it for Eid, said a citizen of Islamabad.

I have never seen such a rush at the brand stores! People are buying everything from clothes to shoes to accessories. It is chaos, but it is all part of the Eid excitement! said a women in Rawalpindi.

"Honestly, we are overwhelmed with orders! After the next Ashra, we will have to stop taking new orders to ensure timely delivery for our existing clients. It is going to be a crazy few days, but we're excited to help everyone look their best for Eid!" said a tailor in Karachi.

"The weather is so unpredictable this time of year, it is cloudy one minute and sunny the next! I am completely confused about what type of fabric to choose for my Eid outfit.

Should I go for something light and breathable or something more durable? And to make matters worse, the brand shops are all promoting their lawn and chiffon collections, said a customer in Islamabad.

"Our Eid collection is flying off the shelves! We have got stunning designs in lawn, chiffon and silk something for everyone. Don't miss out, visit us today!" said an owner of Brand Shop

"Get ready to shine this Eid with our exclusive collection! From elegant formal wear to stylish casuals, we have got you covered. Hurry, limited stock available!" said another worker in shopping mall selling a clothing brand.

"Eid shopping just got easier! We are offering a flat 20% discount on all our Eid collections, said another worker in local brand shop in Faisalabad.

"We are selling out fast! Our embroidered suits, scarves, shawls and especially our trendy Fershi Shalwar Kameez sets are must-haves for Eid said a local market shopkeeper.

"I have been to so many brand stores, and all I see are aunties buying unstitched clothes! They are all rushing to get them stitched before Eid, and the tailors are overwhelmed. I hope they can deliver on time!" said a citizen.

"I am one of those aunties! I just bought the most beautiful unstitched brand suit, and now I am rushing to get it stitched. Fingers crossed the tailor can work his magic in time for Eid!" said an elderly women.