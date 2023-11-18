Open Menu

Smart Smog Lockdown Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) On the instructions of the Punjab government, a smart lockdown continues to contain smog.

According to district administration, educational institutions remained completely closed, businesses remained closed till 3pm, teams continued checking in different areas. Many business centers including famous plazas and outlets of big brands were sealed for violating the orders of the government.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Captain (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, district administration teams under the supervision of assistant commissioners were present in the field to implement smart lockdown orders in the four tehsils of Sialkot district and immediate action was taken on complaints of violations.

A joint team of administration and police led by the Sialkot assistant commissioner sealed a big commercial plaza in Allama Iqbal Chowk for violating the smart lockdown orders.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sambrial Ahsan Mumtaz, administration and police teams inspected 67 places, during which three shops were sealed and twelve people were detained for not implementing the smart lockdown.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daska Anwar Ali, teams conducted dozens of inspections during which the outlets of seven brands were found open, which were sealed and twelve persons were detained.

Administration and police teams under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Qamar Mehmood Manj checked different areas of tehsil headquarters.

Meanwhile, RTA Secretary Muzaffar Hayat along with a team impounded 18 smoky vehicles, while a team led by DO Environment Nazim Ayaz imposed fines on three brick kiln owners in Daska.

