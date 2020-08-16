Smart subsidy being to 450,000 farmers: Secy Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said Punjab government was offering smart subsidy on fertilizers and seeds of different crops.

According to official sources, during 2019-20, the subsidy through E-voucher was given to 450,000 farmers . Among these, 350,000 avail subsidy on fertilizers and 100,000 on seeds of various crops including wheat, cotton, sunflower, canola etc. The subsidy of Rs 2.8 billion was given so far, he stated.

Wasif stated that agriculture was mainstay of country's economy. In order to meeting growing requirement of food, the agriculture would have to shift on modern lines, he said.

"We will have to respond as per climate changes to enhance agricultural productivity. Without addressing climate issues, we cannot improve productivity," he maintained. Pakistan is among the countries which were affected by rapid climate changes.

The government also earmarked Rs 6 billions to address issue of climate changes for year 2020-21. The work in progress to introduce weather resistant varieties. Similarly, the agriculture department was also focusing on modern irrigation ways. These modern irrigation methods will not only help save water but also improve production.