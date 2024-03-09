Smart Technology, Applications To Improve Services In Prophet's Mosque
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Technology and smart applications help pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque easily benefit from all the services available, SPA reported.
One of the smart applications that helps pilgrims in general and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque in particular is the "Nusuk" application, which can be used to book an appointment for prayers in the Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa.
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah invited Umrah performers coming from inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from all countries of the world to benefit from the application and its services provided.
The fully updated "Visitors" application, launched by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, aims to facilitate visitors' experiences inside the Prophet's Mosque.
The application provides a service to facilitate access to the doors, landmarks, and facilities of the Prophet's Mosque. It includes a service to provide visitors with brief information on each landmark of the Prophet's Mosque and also includes an interactive map showing the expansion of the mosque over the ages.
The "Visitors" application is available in eight languages for users: Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Russian, Persian, Bengali, and urdu. Registration is done in the application by entering the full name, civil registration number, residence permit or passport, mobile number, and email, then choosing nationality and adding a password.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC CJ chairs full court meeting to discuss swift disposal of cases5 minutes ago
-
PAEC centres have introduced over 150 crop varieties: Dr Raja Ali Raza6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of well-known singer Pathanay Khan observed6 minutes ago
-
12.6-kg cannabis, 3.3-kg opium seized, accused arrested6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan embassy hosts flavorful extravaganza in Brussels16 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG terms proposed land record services for expats grand step36 minutes ago
-
Asif Zardari to unite all provinces, believes Shafay36 minutes ago
-
Consensus and reconciliation is way forward: Tarar56 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkana holds meeting on Ramazan security plan56 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel says Zardari to strengthen federation as President56 minutes ago
-
District administration begins enforcement of official prices prior to Ramazan56 minutes ago
-
CM KP directs formulation of new mining policy1 hour ago