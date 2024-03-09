ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Technology and smart applications help pilgrims and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque easily benefit from all the services available, SPA reported.

One of the smart applications that helps pilgrims in general and visitors to the Prophet's Mosque in particular is the "Nusuk" application, which can be used to book an appointment for prayers in the Al-Rawda Al-Sharifa.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah invited Umrah performers coming from inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and from all countries of the world to benefit from the application and its services provided.

The fully updated "Visitors" application, launched by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, aims to facilitate visitors' experiences inside the Prophet's Mosque.

The application provides a service to facilitate access to the doors, landmarks, and facilities of the Prophet's Mosque. It includes a service to provide visitors with brief information on each landmark of the Prophet's Mosque and also includes an interactive map showing the expansion of the mosque over the ages.

The "Visitors" application is available in eight languages for users: Arabic, English, French, Turkish, Russian, Persian, Bengali, and urdu. Registration is done in the application by entering the full name, civil registration number, residence permit or passport, mobile number, and email, then choosing nationality and adding a password.