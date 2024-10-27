Smart Traffic Response Unit established to ensure seamless travel across capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Traffic Police has established a special Smart Traffic Response Unit (STRU) to improve traffic flow in the Federal capital and provide citizens with all possible travel facilities.

At this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk talking to APP on Sunday said that the unit will not only manage diversions on the main roads of Islamabad during emergencies and law and order situations but will also keep traffic flowing, assist citizens, provide travel information, and guide them on alternative routes.

Sarfraz Virk said that the unit will raise awareness among citizens regarding lane violations and other traffic laws and take stern legal action against drivers involved in serious traffic violations.

The unit will work to improve traffic flow during peak hours at commercial centers, educational institutions, and other locations, he added.

The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad further mentioned that in line with the vision of IGP Islamabad, this unit aims to provide citizens with every possible travel facility on the roads and ensure their journeys are safe. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police is taking extensive measures for the convenience of citizens, urging them to ensure compliance with traffic laws, as adherence to these laws guarantees a safe life, he maintained.