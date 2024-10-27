Smart Traffic Response Unit Established To Ensure Seamless Travel Across Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Traffic Police has established a special Smart Traffic Response Unit (STRU) to improve traffic flow in the Federal capital and provide citizens with all possible travel facilities.
At this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk talking to APP on Sunday said that the unit will not only manage diversions on the main roads of Islamabad during emergencies and law and order situations but will also keep traffic flowing, assist citizens, provide travel information, and guide them on alternative routes.
Sarfraz Virk said that the unit will raise awareness among citizens regarding lane violations and other traffic laws and take stern legal action against drivers involved in serious traffic violations.
The unit will work to improve traffic flow during peak hours at commercial centers, educational institutions, and other locations, he added.
The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad further mentioned that in line with the vision of IGP Islamabad, this unit aims to provide citizens with every possible travel facility on the roads and ensure their journeys are safe. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Police is taking extensive measures for the convenience of citizens, urging them to ensure compliance with traffic laws, as adherence to these laws guarantees a safe life, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two dacoits killed in Katcha Area operation7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan always stood with Kashmiris in struggle against occupied forces: Anwar ul Haq7 minutes ago
-
Accused held for murdering sister7 minutes ago
-
Pictorial exhibition on Indian barbarism in IIOJK held7 minutes ago
-
Photo exhibition on 'Kashmir Black Day' organized17 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on kite-string injury17 minutes ago
-
1,700 Policemen deployed to provide security to polio vaccination teams17 minutes ago
-
PU organises webinar on Kashmir Black Day18 minutes ago
-
Environmental squads demolish four industrial units28 minutes ago
-
People, government stand with Kashmiris, says Jam Kamal on Kashmir Black Day38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly passes joint resolution expressing solidarity with Kashmiris47 minutes ago
-
SALU observed Kashmir Black Day47 minutes ago