Smart walk through sanitizing gate at HMC installed

A smart walk-through sanitizing gate has been installed at the entrance of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A smart walk-through sanitizing gate has been installed at the entrance of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar.

HMC spokesman told APP on Tuesday that everyone walking through the gate will be automatically sprayed and sanitized.

The hospital has closed all its doors except the main entrance gate due to persisting situation because of coronavirus epidemic.

Besides, the hospital has also provided throat swab sample collection booth facility for suspected patients of coronavirus.