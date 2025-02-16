Open Menu

Smart WASA Project Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Smart WASA project reviewed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) A meeting was held to review the progress report of the ‘Smart WASA Project’ here on Sunday.

The meeting was chaired by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Amir Aziz, in which a JICA expert team and officers of various directorates of the agency participated.

Multiple activities of the ‘Smart WASA Project’ were reviewed under the technical assistants program, in which detailed discussions were held on the installation of smart meters in the priority areas of the Water Distribution Improvement Plant Project and automatic analytical system on water tanks.

It was informed in the meeting that the Cicada system has been installed on the water tanks established in Fawara Chowk, Medina Town, Gulistan Colony, which will enable analysis of the quantity, usage and requirement of water provided in the area.

Similarly, the Information Technology, GIS, Mobilization and Revenue Directorates of WASA are also being linked to the computer system, which will further improve the performance of the department.

The meeting was also attended by Director Admin Javed Ghani, Director Finance Shahryar Hassan, Director I&C Arif Syriai, Director Revenue East Umar Iftikhar and others.

