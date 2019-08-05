UrduPoint.com
Smartphone App Introduced To Let Users Stay In Touch During Hajj

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:16 PM

Smartphone App introduced to let users stay in touch during Hajj

A local developer has introduced a handy smartphone App to let the users stay in touch with near and dear ones during Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A local developer has introduced a handy smartphone App to let the users stay in touch with near and dear ones during Hajj.

Crowds are inevitable during Hajj. Performing different rites of Hajj means it is quite easy to get separated from group members.

Thanks to Enabling Systems, a Rawalpindi-based technology company, which has developed Tariq App solely when pilgrims would be visiting Makkah and Medina for Hajj.

With real-time location sharing, the app makes sure that you never lose loved ones in large crowds of Hajj.

Users can install Tariq app on their smartphones and enable real-time location sharing for an unlimited amount of time.

You can keep track of your friends and family and have peace of mind that you can always find your way back to them no matter what.

The best part, however, is that you can locate friends and family even if they do not have the app open. It runs in background to make sure you can find them at all times.

The user can also save a location on app for any place you want to get back to, such as a hotel room or a holy place.

The app will take right back to it even if there's no cell service or WiFi available.

