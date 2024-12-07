SMBB Medical University holds 6th convocation

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The 6th Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana was held on Saturday at the main Arija campus of the university.

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah presided over the convocation. While, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr Tehmina Nagaraj and VC of Larkano University professor Usman Keerio, were the guests of honour on the occasion.

In her address on the occasion of the Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, has exhorted medical graduates to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and devotion and without discrimination. She reminded the graduates of the Hippocratic Oath and said that if taken seriously, it would guide them in performing their duties without discrimination.

She said doctors had the responsibility of giving hope to their patients besides health and happiness and added that they should opt for serving humanity in backward and rural areas while observing medical ethics and Islamic teachings. Congratulating the passing medical graduates, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah reminded them of their prime duty of serving humanity.

She said, "Chandka Medical College was the gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, while the university was the dream of the brave leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto" .

Speaking on the occasion, the Women Univerty Sukkur Vice-chancellor Tahmina Nagaraj said, “I am happy to see the university in this position. We have felt proud to see the institutions that we had sown become trees.”

Later, Vice Chancellor of SMBBMU Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr Tehmina Nagaraj and Vice Chancellor of University of Larkano, Prof Dr. Usman keerio distributed gold and silver medals among the best graduates on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Naiz Ahmed Dahar CMC Hospital Larkana, Principal of CMC Larkana Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Principal GMMMC Sukkur, Principal BINCHS,SPP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, District Council Chairman Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, PPP leader Khair Mohammad Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Mohammad Ameen Shaikh Larkana Faculty Dean's, Syndicate members, doctors, students and parents were also attended the convocation.