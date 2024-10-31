SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University Larkana on Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to the personality and services of late Professor Dr. Fauzia Kashif of Chandka Medical College Larkana.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, Professor Dr. Kashif Iqbal Taibani and Deans and faculty members and family members of late Prof. Dr. Fauzia Kashif.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of SMBB Medical University Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that Professor Dr. Fauzia Kashif was a doctor with a sensitive heart and she had been my PG student. She always wanted to do something, her death created a great vaccume for the University, he said.

Asgher Ali Sheikh, brother of Prof. Dr. Fauzia Kashif, said that Dr. Fauzia was a good sister, a good daughter, a good wife, a good friend, a good mother and a good doctor.

Dean Professor Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh said that Dr. Fauzia Kashif was a brave woman, today we have lost a good person.

Principal Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro said, Dr. Fauzia was a prominent student during her student days as she was junior to me, she was a socially active woman, she was a mentor to her students and she led a successful life in every respect.

The condolence reference was addressed by Prof. Dr. Shahida Magsi, Prof. Dr. Shaista Hafaz, Prof. Shabnam Gul, Prof. Akliman Abro, PMA President PMA Dr. Dayali Gul, MS Larkana Dr. Niaz Dahar, Dr. Afshan Bhatti and representatives of Society of Gynecologists Pakistan and College of Royal Physicians and Surgeons, besides famous gynecologists in Pakistan and abroad Brigadier Saleha Baqai, Prof. Aziz Al-Nisa, Prof. Tazeen Abbas, Dr. Shabeen through Zoom.