Open Menu

SMBB Medical University Holds Condolence Reference For Late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SMBB Medical University holds condolence reference for late Pro. Dr. Fouzia Kashif

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University Larkana on Thursday organized a condolence reference to pay tribute to the personality and services of late Professor Dr. Fauzia Kashif of Chandka Medical College Larkana.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, Professor Dr. Kashif Iqbal Taibani and Deans and faculty members and family members of late Prof. Dr. Fauzia Kashif.

On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor of SMBB Medical University Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that Professor Dr. Fauzia Kashif was a doctor with a sensitive heart and she had been my PG student. She always wanted to do something, her death created a great vaccume for the University, he said.

Asgher Ali Sheikh, brother of Prof. Dr. Fauzia Kashif, said that Dr. Fauzia was a good sister, a good daughter, a good wife, a good friend, a good mother and a good doctor.

Dean Professor Dr. Gulzar Ahmed Shaikh said that Dr. Fauzia Kashif was a brave woman, today we have lost a good person.

Principal Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro said, Dr. Fauzia was a prominent student during her student days as she was junior to me, she was a socially active woman, she was a mentor to her students and she led a successful life in every respect.

The condolence reference was addressed by Prof. Dr. Shahida Magsi, Prof. Dr. Shaista Hafaz, Prof. Shabnam Gul, Prof. Akliman Abro, PMA President PMA Dr. Dayali Gul, MS Larkana Dr. Niaz Dahar, Dr. Afshan Bhatti and representatives of Society of Gynecologists Pakistan and College of Royal Physicians and Surgeons, besides famous gynecologists in Pakistan and abroad Brigadier Saleha Baqai, Prof. Aziz Al-Nisa, Prof. Tazeen Abbas, Dr. Shabeen through Zoom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Student Doctor Wife Larkana Shabnam Women Family Event

Recent Stories

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

1 hour ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

3 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

4 hours ago
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

5 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan