SMBB Medical University Larkana Announces 6th Convocation
Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) SMBB Medical University Larkana announced 6th Convocation will be held on 7th December at the main Auditorium hall of CMC Larkana, in which Professor Dr Amanullah Abbasi has been nominated as secretary here on Monday although Dean Professor Dr Bashir Ahmed Shaikh will be the Chief Organiser for the convocation of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana and various committees under the supervision of senior professors have also been formed.
According to the details, the 6th Convocation, In which batch 47 of Chandka Medical College Larkana, batch 16 of Ghulam Mohammad Maher Medical College Sukkur, batch 09 of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, batch 02 of Institute of Pharmacy, batch 03 and batch 05 of Benazir Nursing College along with BSN.
Generic, BSN Post RN and post graduate students in various institutions / Colleges will be awarded degrees, and gold medals will also be awarded to students who have excelled in their respective institutions.
