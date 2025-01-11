SMBB Medical University Larkana Orginazes Grand Alumni Evening For Former Students.
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University, Larkana orginazed a grand and colorful event called Alumni Evening in honor of the graduating students of colleges and institutes affiliated to SMBB Medical University, Larkana in Chandka Medical College Larkana on Saturday.
Free food stalls, media wall, mushaira and music concert were also organized in the ceremony. The enthusiasm of the graduating students could be seen in the ceremony. Expressed and took a group photo together.
Addressing the function, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Nusrat Shah said, "I welcome Chandka and the graduating students of the university to return home, she added, "I am happy to know that alumni of Chandka Medical College, Larkana, have paid back their alma mater, with Ex-Batch Four is topping the list, along with Ex-Batch Seventeen and Golden Group. Students are involved and it is a happy future and I will be happier when all the graduating students come forward to pay back their alma mater.
As a representative of Batch 4, Prof. Dr Sher Muhammad Shaikh said that we owe our alma mater a debt and they cannot repay the debt, but they are trying a little to pay back our alma mater and their people.
He further said that whatever we are today is because of our alma mater and teachers.
Principal Chandka Medical College Prof. Dr Zamir Ahmed Soomro, representing Beach Seventeen, said that it is surprising that only Some Beaches have the passion to pay back their alma mater, taking care of one's alma mater is the duty of every student who today holds some high position because of his or her alma mater.
Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana said that I am proud to be a graduate of Chandka Medical College and I owe all the credit goes to my teachers and my alma mater.
In the ceremony, Batch Four, Batch Seventeen and Golden Group were awarded with awards.
The participants said that today, meeting our teachers and coming to alma mater it seems like the old times have returned,
In the ceremony, Chairman Organizing Committee Prof Bashir Ahmed Shaikh, welcomed all participants and esteemed faculty to honor this evening and also thanked the entire organizing committee for organizing a wonderful event.
Secretary of Alumni Evening 2025, All participated alumni, officers and guests of this evening.
Recent Stories
UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties
FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..
Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi
12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident
PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category
Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai
UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary
JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations
Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation
Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SMBB Medical University Larkana orginazes grand alumni evening for former students.2 minutes ago
-
Kohat authorities crack down on smuggling2 minutes ago
-
Man held for blackmailing woman2 minutes ago
-
Safe City reunites missing girl with parents2 minutes ago
-
Arrested two drug peddlers,1260 grams of hashish and alcohol were recovered from the possession2 minutes ago
-
WCLA’s Badshahi Masjid conservation project in final stages12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Egypt agree to strengthen bilateral ties, promote interfaith dialogue22 minutes ago
-
PM hopeful about outcome of Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education22 minutes ago
-
12 die, 25 injured as trailer rams into vehicles on Indus Highway22 minutes ago
-
First national cotton conference to be held in city on Feb 41 hour ago
-
13 food points fined Rs. 85,0001 hour ago
-
IGP Islamabad reviews performance, sets goals for crime-free 20251 hour ago